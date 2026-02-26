Delhi to get 500 mini electric busses

Transport minister shares details of the project

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh shared that these seven-meter mini busses will come with low-floor entry, air-conditioning, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and GPS tracking—so they're comfy and safe.

On top of that, Delhi plans to add over 3,300 more electric busses of different sizes soon.

Right now, more than 4,000 out of Delhi's 5,336 government busses are already electric; by March 2026 it'll be over 5,000 and should hit nearly 14,000 by 2028.

It's a big step toward cleaner and smarter city travel!