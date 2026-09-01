Delhi to host BRICS summit Sept 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam
Delhi is getting ready to host the big BRICS summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam, with leaders from 11 member countries and 10 partner nations flying in.
The event will focus on major global issues like trade, energy, and ongoing conflicts.
To keep things running smoothly, Delhi is rolling out tight security and special traffic measures.
Delhi traffic restrictions on VVIP routes
From September 10-14, expect traffic restrictions on main VVIP routes like Mathura Road, Janpath, and Tolstoy Marg; think diversions and temporary stoppages.
Nearly 4,800 traffic personnel are out making sure things stay organized.
Metro and bus services will adjust as needed, so plan ahead if you're commuting or heading for exams.
Carry ID if you're moving through controlled areas, follow police instructions, and check real-time updates from map apps or cab services to avoid surprises.