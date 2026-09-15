Delhi to introduce barrier free tolls at DND and Rajokri
India
Delhi is about to make highway drives smoother by introducing a barrier-free toll system at nine major entry points, including DND Flyway and Rajokri, by the end of October 2026.
This means no more stopping at toll booths, just drive through and let the technology handle payments.
The plan is waiting for a final go-ahead from the National Highways Authority of India.
Sahakar Global funds ₹200cr toll project
Sahakar Global is investing ₹200 crore to set up this system, hoping for smoother traffic and fewer jams (though Ghazipur might take longer due to heavy congestion).
This move is part of a bigger push: by March 2027, all toll booths on national highways are expected to turn barrier free, making road trips faster and less stressful for everyone.