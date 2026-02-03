Delhi to revamp government liquor vends: What to expect
Delhi is planning to revamp 10 of its busiest government-run liquor vends, hoping to make them more modern and pleasant for customers.
The city's Civil Supplies Corporation wants agencies to pitch renovation ideas.
Fresh designs, better lighting and safety systems
The upgrades will include fresh designs, new layouts, better lighting and air conditioning, improved safety systems like fire-safety measures and CCTV, plus tech upgrades for billing and security.
Stores will get a clean, brand-neutral look—think less cluttered shelves and smarter counters.
Each store varies in size but all are set for a serious glow-up.
Revamp comes ahead of new liquor policy rollout
The makeover targets popular spots like Paharganj, Janakpuri, Dwarka, Hauz Khas and more.
This comes as Delhi prepares a new liquor policy that could bring premium outlets to malls and industrial areas by March 2026—meaning more choice (and maybe fancier vibes) ahead while retail distribution remains government-run.