Delhi to roll out automatic system fighting winter air pollution

Delhi tightens vehicle and workplace rules

Fuel stations will only give gasoline or diesel if your vehicle has a valid PUC certificate.

From November 1 to January 31, most vehicles from outside Delhi that don't meet BS-VI emission standards can't enter the city, and parking fees will double.

Offices, both government and private, will limit in-person staff to one-half; essential services are exempt.

Staggered work hours will apply to Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices.

Construction sites must cut down dust, and RWAs will help stop waste burning with support like drone monitoring.