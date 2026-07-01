Delhi to roll out automatic system fighting winter air pollution
Delhi is rolling out an automatic system to fight winter air pollution from November 1 to January 31; no more waiting for yearly government orders.
The idea is to make quick action the norm, so everyone knows what to expect when the city's air quality drops.
Delhi tightens vehicle and workplace rules
Fuel stations will only give gasoline or diesel if your vehicle has a valid PUC certificate.
From November 1 to January 31, most vehicles from outside Delhi that don't meet BS-VI emission standards can't enter the city, and parking fees will double.
Offices, both government and private, will limit in-person staff to one-half; essential services are exempt.
Staggered work hours will apply to Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices.
Construction sites must cut down dust, and RWAs will help stop waste burning with support like drone monitoring.