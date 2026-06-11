Delhi to see scheduled power outages today for monsoon maintenance

Transformer upgrades outage timings BRPL 19123

The upgrades involve replacing transformers and installing new lines to make sure the city's electricity supply stays strong during the rainy months.

Outage timings vary by locality: Palam's got a break from 11am to 12:30pm Nizamuddin from 9am to 11am.

To avoid device damage when power returns, unplug electronics and keep your inverter charged up.

If things go sideways or you need help, BRPL's helpline is 19123.

Planning ahead can save you some hassle while Delhi gets its power grid ready for monsoon challenges.