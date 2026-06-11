Delhi to see scheduled power outages today for monsoon maintenance
If you're in Delhi today, expect power outages across several neighborhoods, thanks to scheduled maintenance and upgrades before monsoon season.
Areas like Dwarka, Janakpuri, Palam, Nizamuddin, and Sangam Vihar will see interruptions between 9am and 5pm
Some spots, including Sector eight Dwarka and Rajouri Garden, are hit especially hard.
Transformer upgrades outage timings BRPL 19123
The upgrades involve replacing transformers and installing new lines to make sure the city's electricity supply stays strong during the rainy months.
Outage timings vary by locality: Palam's got a break from 11am to 12:30pm Nizamuddin from 9am to 11am.
To avoid device damage when power returns, unplug electronics and keep your inverter charged up.
If things go sideways or you need help, BRPL's helpline is 19123.
Planning ahead can save you some hassle while Delhi gets its power grid ready for monsoon challenges.