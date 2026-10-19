Delhi to Srinagar bus hit by stones near Doraha Ludhiana
India
A bus heading from Delhi to Srinagar was hit by stones near Doraha in Ludhiana on Sunday night, October 18, 2026, breaking a window and causing panic among passengers, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
Police are on the case, checking CCTV footage to track down those responsible.
Karnal bus attack leaves 2 injured
This is not an isolated event: a bus from the same operator was attacked in Haryana's Karnal on Saturday, October 17, 2026, leaving a passenger and a dhaba employee injured.
Police are looking into whether these incidents are connected.
With both attacks happening on the busy Delhi-Jammu-Srinagar route, travelers and families are understandably worried about safety.
Despite the scare, the bus resumed its journey with a police escort.