Delhi to Srinagar bus hit by stones near Doraha Ludhiana

This is not an isolated event: a bus from the same operator was attacked in Haryana's Karnal on Saturday, October 17, 2026, leaving a passenger and a dhaba employee injured.

Police are looking into whether these incidents are connected.

With both attacks happening on the busy Delhi-Jammu-Srinagar route, travelers and families are understandably worried about safety.

Despite the scare, the bus resumed its journey with a police escort.