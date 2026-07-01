Delhi to stop fuel sales without PUC from November 1

Delhi restricts non-BS-VI vehicles this winter

Delhi's air quality has been stuck in the "Very Poor" to "Severe" zone during winters, hitting some pretty alarming numbers lately.

To help turn things around, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI standards will face entry restrictions from November 1 to January 31, with exemptions for CNG, electric, ambulance, fire brigade, and police vehicles.

Large construction sites need dust-control mist systems; offices will run at half capacity to encourage carpooling and public transport, and drones will keep an eye out for rule-breakers: fines or prosecution await those who don't follow the new norms.