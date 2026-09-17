Delhi tops NITI Aayog IEMI 2025 with score 84

Delhi's EV Policy 2.0 mandates 100% electrification of autorickshaws and light commercial vehicles from January 2027, and of two-wheelers from January 2028.

The city already runs India's largest fleet of electric busses and even offers subsidies for e-cycles.

To keep things moving, Delhi is also trying to unlock over ₹1,153 crore from unused environmental compensation charge (ECC) funds.

NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba says ramping up EVs is an economic, environmental, and strategic imperative for cutting oil imports and noted India's dependence on imports for nearly 89% of crude oil requirements; big steps for a greener future.

Meanwhile, Manipur led among northeastern states with a score of 46.