Delhi tourists, local clash in Auli; 7 arrested

Police are checking CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation

The group—driving two cars—allegedly honked, overtook another car and then halted just ahead to ask the local group to come out of the car, sparking an argument that soon got out of hand.

Police had to step in, even handling more trouble at the station later.

A case was registered and seven people were arrested for disturbing public peace, their vehicles were seized, and now police are checking CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation.