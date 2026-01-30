Delhi traffic advisory: Restrictions, diversions for Martyr's Day

Heads up, Delhi! On January 30, 2026, expect traffic restrictions and route changes in central Delhi for the Martyr's Day event at Rajghat. With dignitaries attending, police are urging everyone to plan their travel.

Where you'll hit diversions Key spots like ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot, and IP Flyover will see diversions.

These are mainly for security and VIP movement.

Timing matters: 9am-12pm Several main roads—like Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), Shantivan Chowk to IP Flyover, Asaf Ali Road (Delhi Gate to Netaji Subhash Marg), among others—may be regulated from 9am to noon.