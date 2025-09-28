Delhi traffic alert: 'NaMo Run' to cause delays tomorrow

Which roads will be closed?

Several main roads like Velodrome Road near Delhi Secretariat, BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), Vikas Marg under IP Flyover, JLN Marg, Kamla Market roundabout, and a few more will be off-limits from 6am to 9am.

If you need to get around, stick to Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Flyover, and other peripheral routes instead.