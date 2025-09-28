Delhi traffic alert: 'NaMo Run' to cause delays tomorrow
If you're out and about in Delhi on September 28, heads up: the "NaMo Run - For Viksit Delhi" is taking over the streets from 7am to 9am.
Runners will start at four different spots—Vikas Marg, Delhi Secretariat, DM Central Office, and Sadaiv Atal—and all heading toward Connaught Place.
Which roads will be closed?
Several main roads like Velodrome Road near Delhi Secretariat, BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), Vikas Marg under IP Flyover, JLN Marg, Kamla Market roundabout, and a few more will be off-limits from 6am to 9am.
If you need to get around, stick to Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Flyover, and other peripheral routes instead.
What else to keep in mind?
Heavy and commercial vehicles are banned on these routes during the event.
Parking on closed roads is also a no-go—unauthorized cars could get towed.
The traffic police suggest using public transport and listening to officers stationed along key points for a smoother (and less stressful) morning.