Delhi Traffic Police make 8 corridors signal-free with junction upgrades

Traffic police eye 25 signal-free corridors

Major routes like Netaji Subhash Place to Rithala Metro Station and Vikas Marg (Laxmi Nagar to Karkari Mor) are already seeing improvements.

Plus, 25 more corridors might go signal-free soon.

Enforcement has ramped up with millions of challans issued and public awareness drives reaching students across the city.

Through their SANGAM initiative, the police are listening: more than 500 suggestions from citizens have led to real changes on Delhi's roads.