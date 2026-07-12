Delhi Traffic Police make 8 corridors signal-free with junction upgrades
Delhi's traffic just got a little easier: eight busy stretches are now signal-free, thanks to the Traffic Police.
They've shut off unnecessary signals, fixed up junctions, removed illegal median cuts, and added U-turns on six northern and two eastern corridors.
The goal? Smoother rides and less waiting for everyone.
Traffic police eye 25 signal-free corridors
Major routes like Netaji Subhash Place to Rithala Metro Station and Vikas Marg (Laxmi Nagar to Karkari Mor) are already seeing improvements.
Plus, 25 more corridors might go signal-free soon.
Enforcement has ramped up with millions of challans issued and public awareness drives reaching students across the city.
Through their SANGAM initiative, the police are listening: more than 500 suggestions from citizens have led to real changes on Delhi's roads.