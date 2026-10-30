Delhi traffic restrictions October 31 morning for Run for Unity
Heads up if you're out in Delhi early on October 31!
Parts of the city are putting traffic restrictions in place from 3:30am to 9am for the Run for Unity, which marks Vallabhbhai Patel's 151st birth anniversary.
The run goes from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to Subhas Chandra Bose's statue on Kartavya Path, so it's best to steer clear of that stretch unless you want to get stuck.
Delhi Traffic Police lists restricted roads
Delhi Traffic Police says roads like Bhagwan Dass Road, Purana Quila Road, Sher Shah Road, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, and Pandara Road will have restricted movement during the event.
If you're driving, plan an alternate route and follow police directions. They'll be managing cross traffic so emergency vehicles can get through.
Also, avoid parking near the venue to help keep things moving smoothly.