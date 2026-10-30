Delhi traffic restrictions October 31 morning for Run for Unity

Heads up if you're out in Delhi early on October 31!

Parts of the city are putting traffic restrictions in place from 3:30am to 9am for the Run for Unity, which marks Vallabhbhai Patel's 151st birth anniversary.

The run goes from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to Subhas Chandra Bose's statue on Kartavya Path, so it's best to steer clear of that stretch unless you want to get stuck.