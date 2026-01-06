Delhi twins inspired by 'Dhoom 3' arrested for stealing bikes
Twin brothers from Delhi, Arman and Ulman, were arrested with their accomplices after stealing high-end bikes and scooters worth ₹15 lakh across Delhi-NCR.
Channeling the movie Dhoom 3, they copied the film's twin-swap tricks—dressing alike and switching roles—to confuse witnesses and CCTV cameras while one created an alibi and the other pulled off the theft.
How they pulled it off—and how police caught up
The gang carefully picked targets in neighborhoods, offices, and factories, striking quickly before moving on.
When Noida Police finally caught them on January 5, they recovered 15 stolen two-wheelers plus loads of dismantled parts like fuel tanks and silencers.
The stolen bikes were either sold as parts or sent to other states at lower prices.
This case is a reminder that movie stunts don't end well in real life—especially when cops are on your trail.