Delhi twins inspired by 'Dhoom 3' arrested for stealing bikes

How they pulled it off—and how police caught up

The gang carefully picked targets in neighborhoods, offices, and factories, striking quickly before moving on.

When Noida Police finally caught them on January 5, they recovered 15 stolen two-wheelers plus loads of dismantled parts like fuel tanks and silencers.

The stolen bikes were either sold as parts or sent to other states at lower prices.

This case is a reminder that movie stunts don't end well in real life—especially when cops are on your trail.