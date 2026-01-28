Delhi: Two arrested after dramatic attack on police officer
India
Two men have been arrested for attacking a police head constable during his patrol at Rose Garden, Safdarjung Enclave, on January 22.
The suspects—Avinash (also known as Janu) and Waseem, both 30—allegedly assaulted the officer, snatched his service pistol, and fired at him before escaping.
Thankfully, the officer managed to deflect the shot and was not seriously hurt.
How police tracked them down
Police worked through CCTV footage from around 500 spots across several neighborhoods to trace the suspects.
Avinash was eventually found in Uttar Pradesh but tried to escape again—this time firing at officers, though their bulletproof vests protected them.
Both men were arrested soon after; police recovered the stolen pistol and other evidence.