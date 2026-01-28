Delhi: Two arrested after dramatic attack on police officer India Jan 28, 2026

Two men have been arrested for attacking a police head constable during his patrol at Rose Garden, Safdarjung Enclave, on January 22.

The suspects—Avinash (also known as Janu) and Waseem, both 30—allegedly assaulted the officer, snatched his service pistol, and fired at him before escaping.

Thankfully, the officer managed to deflect the shot and was not seriously hurt.