Delhi University elections held under more than 2,000 security personnel
Delhi University's big student elections happened on Friday, with more than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel making sure things ran smoothly across north and south campuses.
Students voted for the president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.
Voting was split between day (8:30am to 1 p.m.) and evening (3pm to 7:30 p.m.) college students to keep things organized.
Saturday results at University Sports Stadium
Police teamed up with university officials (setting up patrols, motorcycle teams, and PCR vans at key spots) to keep order and prevent any chaos.
Roads near campus were restricted on Friday and Saturday until the declaration of results to help out voters.
The main contest was between ABVP, NSUI, and the AISA-SFI Left alliance.
Results will be counted on Saturday at the University Sports Stadium under tight security.