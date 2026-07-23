Delhi University warns students, staff to avoid Jantar Mantar protests
India
Delhi University (DU) has put out an advisory asking students and teachers to stay away from the ongoing Jantar Mantar protests.
These demonstrations, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), are about alleged exam irregularities and paper leaks.
DU's message is clear: joining these protests could land you in legal trouble and might even affect your safety, studies, or career.
DU on X cites Supreme Court
On X, DU said gatherings at Jantar Mantar are regulated by Supreme Court rules.
"Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us," the university shared, urging everyone to follow the law.
DU also cautioned against spreading fake news about the protests and asked everyone to double-check what they hear or share online.