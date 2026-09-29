Delhi University women protest alleged Astha Kunj fake policemen assault

About 3,000 women students gathered at Delhi University's North Campus, demanding real safety changes after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by fake policemen at Astha Kunj Park.

Students called out ongoing problems like sexual harassment and ineffective Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs), saying, "This march is a culmination of concerns over sexual harassment and the handling of complaints on campus over several years," said AISA's DU secretary, Anjali.