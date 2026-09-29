Delhi University women protest alleged Astha Kunj fake policemen assault
About 3,000 women students gathered at Delhi University's North Campus, demanding real safety changes after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by fake policemen at Astha Kunj Park.
Students called out ongoing problems like sexual harassment and ineffective Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs), saying, "This march is a culmination of concerns over sexual harassment and the handling of complaints on campus over several years," said AISA's DU secretary, Anjali.
Students demand ICCs, Delhi Police audit
Protesters pushed for working ICCs, better street lighting, improved public transport, and an end to survivor-blaming.
Delhi Police have begun safety audits, and more than 5,000 schools and 30 universities across the Capital are expected to be covered, with reports to be compiled for further action.