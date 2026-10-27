Delhi unveils draft IT Policy 2026-2031 targeting 200+ GCCs
Delhi just dropped its draft IT Policy for 2026-2031, and it's aiming high: think more than 200 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and at least two Innovation and Technology Districts, with South Delhi, Dwarka, and East Delhi as priority areas.
The plan? Make it easy for tech companies to set up shop with a single-window approval system and turn the city into a go-to place for startups and innovation.
Delhi policy offers 10% electricity rebate
To sweeten the deal, the policy offers things like a 10% electricity rebate and internet cost reimbursements for tech firms.
There are also hiring incentives if GCCs create over 500 jobs, with an employment incentive of ₹25,000 per employee annually for three years and a diversity incentive of ₹5,000 per month per eligible woman, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, or person with disability employee for five years.
The goal is big: training 500,000 to 600,000 young people in digital skills like AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics by 2031.
Plus, Delhi wants women to make up 40% of its tech workforce by then.