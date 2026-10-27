Delhi unveils draft IT Policy 2026-2031 targeting 200+ GCCs

To sweeten the deal, the policy offers things like a 10% electricity rebate and internet cost reimbursements for tech firms.

There are also hiring incentives if GCCs create over 500 jobs, with an employment incentive of ₹25,000 per employee annually for three years and a diversity incentive of ₹5,000 per month per eligible woman, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, or person with disability employee for five years.

The goal is big: training 500,000 to 600,000 young people in digital skills like AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics by 2031.

Plus, Delhi wants women to make up 40% of its tech workforce by then.