Delhi unveils heat wave plan mandating rest breaks, ORS distribution
Delhi's got a new action plan to help everyone cope with the current heat wave.
Outdoor workers now get mandatory rest breaks from 1pm to 4pm and employers have to provide water and shaded spots.
Schools will hand out ORS (oral rehydration solution) to students before they head home, and bus stops are getting free chilled water and ORS kiosks for commuters.
Delhi hospitals stocked, IMD warns heatwave
Hospitals across the city are stocked up for any heat emergencies, with extra medicines ready and a steady water supply promised.
The India Meteorological Department has warned about severe heat waves in northwest and central India, so folks in Delhi are being told to avoid direct sun and wear light clothes.
Some clouds or light rain might show up, but it's best to stay careful while the heat lasts.