Delhi unveils plan to upgrade JJ clusters with civic amenities
India
Delhi just rolled out a new plan to help people living in slum clusters get safer homes and better access to schools and civic amenities.
If you're living in a JJ cluster as of January 1, 2025, you're eligible.
Minister Ashish Sood says this is all part of making Delhi more inclusive and boosting everyone's quality of life.
Delhi plan to help 4L families
About 4 lakh families are expected to get new housing plus community perks like anganwadis, health centers, and improved education facilities.
Home Minister Amit Shah wants quick action: tenders for five clusters will be issued within 45 days, with even more clusters set for future upgrades.
Sood thanked Prime Minister Modi and Shah for backing the push to improve living standards across the city.