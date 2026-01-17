Delhi ups ration card income limit to ₹1.20 lakh
India
Big update for Delhi's low-income families: The government has raised the annual income cap for ration cards from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.20 lakh.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says this move is about making food support more accessible, especially as living costs keep climbing.
New rules for who qualifies
Applying just got stricter—now you'll need an official income certificate instead of self-certifying, and families with certain properties or who pay income tax won't qualify.
These changes are meant to make sure ration cards reach those who genuinely need them, while also clearing up old backlogs in the system.