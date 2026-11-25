Delhi voter list to drop December 22, 44L may miss
Delhi's voter list is about to drop on December 22, but almost 44 lakh people might not make the cut.
Only around 3.3 lakh folks submitted Form 6 (needed to add new names) after a massive 47.5 lakh were deleted from the draft roll back in August.
Voter update deadline November 30
Many of the dropped names belong to people who moved, passed away, or showed up as duplicates.
Booth-level officers are finding it tough to track down voters, especially renters who didn't update their details.
The last chance for updates is November 30, with the applications scheduled to be processed by December 10.