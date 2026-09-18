Delhi voter roll removes about 500GB road sex workers

A recent update of Delhi's voter rolls on GB Road, the city's well-known red-light district, has left about 500 sex workers off the list, mostly because of missing documents or being marked as "shifted."

This means many cannot vote, even though some had valid voter IDs before.

As Beauty, a 36-year-old sex worker, put it, "If I had the papers to show my father's birth certificate, or even my own matriculation certificate, then I could prove who I am," and "But how can I go back to my village to ask for these things when my trafficking has brought so much shame to my family that they no longer accept me?"