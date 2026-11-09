Delhi wakes to AQI 404 and thick smog after Diwali
India
Delhi woke up to thick smog and some seriously unhealthy air the morning after Diwali, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting a worrying 404.
Places like ITO saw AQI levels climb even higher, and visibility dropped across the city, especially in spots like Inderlok.
Delhi spike linked to firecrackers
The spike in pollution is being linked to firecracker use that went well past the Supreme Court's 10pm curfew.
The situation has also sparked political arguments: Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of waging a war on Deepavali over pollution concerns.
Meanwhile, emergency anti-pollution measures (Stage III of GRAP) are still in effect across Delhi-NCR as officials try to get things under control.