Delhi wakes up chilly, with colder days ahead
India
Delhi started Saturday at 8.1°C—just a bit warmer than usual for this time of year—but the IMD says a cold wave is coming from January 3-6, so expect things to get even chillier.
Different parts of the city felt it differently: Ayanagar was coldest at 6.9°C, while The Ridge stayed a little warmer at 9°C.
Air quality and humidity still not playing nice
Even with the cooler weather, Delhi's air isn't getting any cleaner—the AQI hit 240 on Saturday morning, which is in the 'poor' range.
On top of that, humidity spiked to a sticky 95%.