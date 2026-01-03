Delhi wakes up chilly, with colder days ahead India Jan 03, 2026

Delhi started Saturday at 8.1°C—just a bit warmer than usual for this time of year—but the IMD says a cold wave is coming from January 3-6, so expect things to get even chillier.

Different parts of the city felt it differently: Ayanagar was coldest at 6.9°C, while The Ridge stayed a little warmer at 9°C.