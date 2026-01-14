Next Article
Delhi wakes up to coldest January morning in 3 years
India
Delhi just had its chilliest January morning in three years, with Safdarjung hitting 3°C—over 4 degrees below normal.
Gurugram nearly touched freezing at 0.6°C, making it one of the coldest days there in almost 50 years.
Why bother?
The IMD has put out an orange alert for Delhi due to the ongoing cold wave. Dense fog and air quality issues are also present.
With health warnings out for hypothermia and breathing problems, it's smart to bundle up and stay safe until things warm up later this week.
What's behind the chill?
Clear skies and northwesterly winds are letting heat escape fast at night—so much so that Delhi is colder than some hill towns right now.
Plus, barely any rain this winter hasn't helped.