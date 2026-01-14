Punjab shivers at 0°C; IMD issues orange alert
Punjab is freezing right now, with the IMD putting out an orange alert for the next 24 hours.
Ballowal Saunkhri just hit a season-low of 0°C, and places like Bathinda, Faridkot, and Hoshiarpur are all seeing temperatures way below normal.
Why bother?
It's not just cold—it's among the lowest on record.
Punjab's average minimum temperature is now 2.5°C lower than usual, and Amritsar's max temperature dropped to just 8.1°C (that's among the lowest ever for January).
The cold wave has brought thick fog too—visibility in Amritsar hit zero—messing with travel and daily routines.
What should you do?
The IMD says this cold snap will stick around for the next 48 hours before things slowly warm up.
In the meantime, health officials suggest layering up and avoiding early mornings outside—especially if you're older or have health issues.
Stay safe and keep cozy!