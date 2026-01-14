Next Article
Jharkhand Police bans covered faces in jewelry shops after robbery attempt
India
Jharkhand Police just announced that no one can enter jewelry shops with their face covered—think masks, hijabs, helmets—so everyone's clearly visible on CCTV.
This rule, which rolled out statewide today, mainly targets bigger stores and aims to make it tougher for criminals to hide their identity.
Why the sudden rule?
The move comes right after a failed robbery in Bokaro on Sunday: seven masked people tried to loot a jewelry store but ran off when a security guard spotted them and raised the alarm.
Now, anyone breaking this new rule could be treated as a suspect and face legal action.
The idea actually follows similar steps taken earlier in Bihar after some major heists there.