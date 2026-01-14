SC: Widowed daughters-in-law entitled to maintenance from father-in-law's estate India Jan 14, 2026

Big move from the Supreme Court: widowed daughters-in-law now count as "dependants" under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956.

So, if their husband passes away—even after their father-in-law's death—they can claim maintenance from his estate.

This all started when Geeta Sharma asked for support after her father-in-law died in 2021. Her case was first dismissed but later revived by the Delhi High Court.