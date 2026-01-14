SC: Widowed daughters-in-law entitled to maintenance from father-in-law's estate
Big move from the Supreme Court: widowed daughters-in-law now count as "dependants" under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956.
So, if their husband passes away—even after their father-in-law's death—they can claim maintenance from his estate.
This all started when Geeta Sharma asked for support after her father-in-law died in 2021. Her case was first dismissed but later revived by the Delhi High Court.
Why this matters
The Supreme Court made it clear: it doesn't matter when a woman becomes a widow—her right to support shouldn't change.
The judges called it unfair to treat widows differently based on timing, saying that goes against equality in the Constitution.
They also reminded everyone that heirs have a duty not to leave dependants struggling, tying it back to both ancient texts and modern rights.
What changes now
This decision protects widows from being left out just because of technicalities and sets a strong example for future cases.
It's about making sure vulnerable family members actually get the support they deserve, no matter what.