Delhi wakes up to thick fog and "very poor" air—here's what's up
India
Delhi started the day with heavy fog, barely-there visibility, and the air quality took a hit too, with AQI at 355 (that's "very poor" territory),
while the morning felt damp thanks to 100% humidity and a minimum temperature of 7.8°C.
Why does this matter?
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in parts of Delhi over the next two days, so travel delays and tricky commutes are possible.
With cold mornings (6-8°C) but warmer afternoons (22-23°C), you'll want your layers handy.
Plus, the bad air means it's smart to limit outdoor time—especially if you have breathing issues.