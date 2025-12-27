Next Article
Delhi woman arrested after drunk driving incident injures cop
India
A late-night drive in Delhi turned serious when Arti Jain, 40, allegedly drove under the influence and crashed her car into a police barricade in Rohini's Sector 11.
The collision left Constable Rohit injured and needing hospital care.
Jain was reportedly returning from a birthday party at the time.
What happened next
Police say Jain refused to step out of her car when they arrived at the scene.
She was eventually arrested, and her vehicle was seized.
An FIR has been filed against her for rash driving and causing hurt by endangering life under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The investigation is ongoing.