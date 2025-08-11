Delhi wall collapse: 7 dead, including 2 children

Police are searching for the landowner

Kurshid faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligence and endangering lives.

The landowner, Rajbir Bhati, is currently missing as police search for him.

Investigators are checking building safety and ownership records to figure out who's responsible.

One survivor, Hasibul (25), was pulled from the debris and is recovering in the hospital.

Volunteers are helping affected families with shelter as everyone waits for answers.