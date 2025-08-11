Delhi wall collapse: 7 dead, including 2 children
A tragic wall collapse at a scrap storage site in Delhi's Jaitpur on August 9, 2024, killed seven people, including two young children, after heavy rain brought down the boundary onto makeshift homes.
Police have arrested Kurshid, a tenant living on the property, for illegally housing families there.
The victims included Baby Ruksana and Baby Hasina (both 7), Rubina (25), Safiqul (27), Muttus (50), Doli (28), and Rabiul (27).
Police are searching for the landowner
Kurshid faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligence and endangering lives.
The landowner, Rajbir Bhati, is currently missing as police search for him.
Investigators are checking building safety and ownership records to figure out who's responsible.
One survivor, Hasibul (25), was pulled from the debris and is recovering in the hospital.
Volunteers are helping affected families with shelter as everyone waits for answers.