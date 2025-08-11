Gujarat's weather: From scorching heat to thunderstorms, all in a week

Valsad gets 102mm rain in 12 hours

Other cities like Surendranagar (35°C), Kandla Airport (34.6°C), and Vadodara (34.4°C) also felt the heat, while Valsad district got drenched—Valsad city alone saw 102mm of rain in just 12 hours.

In total, 39 out of Gujarat's 251 talukas reported rainfall, showing just how unpredictable the weather's been lately for both locals and officials trying to keep up.