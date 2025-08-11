Next Article
Gujarat's weather: From scorching heat to thunderstorms, all in a week
Gujarat just had a scorcher—Ahmedabad hit 35.2°C on Sunday, topping the state's charts.
But don't pack away your umbrellas yet! The IMD says we're in for light thunderstorms, gusty winds up to 40km/h, and a mix of rising temps with scattered showers across the state this coming week.
Valsad gets 102mm rain in 12 hours
Other cities like Surendranagar (35°C), Kandla Airport (34.6°C), and Vadodara (34.4°C) also felt the heat, while Valsad district got drenched—Valsad city alone saw 102mm of rain in just 12 hours.
In total, 39 out of Gujarat's 251 talukas reported rainfall, showing just how unpredictable the weather's been lately for both locals and officials trying to keep up.