MEA, commerce ministry to brief panel on US tariffs
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Commerce Ministry will brief a parliamentary panel led by Shashi Tharoor about the latest developments in India-US trade ties.
The big issue? The US slapped 50% tariffs on Indian goods because India keeps trading with Russia, which has put ongoing trade talks between India and the US on pause.
India caught in geopolitical tussle
These new tariffs could hit Indian exports hard, especially in key sectors like textiles, gems, jewelry, and leather.
The MEA says US secondary sanctions have dragged India into a geopolitical contest it didn't want, but insists that dialogue with the US is still important.
Tharoor has called for protecting India's interests while keeping talks open to resolve things quickly.
With Parliament watching closely, how India responds now could shape its global trade game for a while.