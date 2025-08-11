MEA, commerce ministry to brief panel on US tariffs

India caught in geopolitical tussle

These new tariffs could hit Indian exports hard, especially in key sectors like textiles, gems, jewelry, and leather.

The MEA says US secondary sanctions have dragged India into a geopolitical contest it didn't want, but insists that dialogue with the US is still important.

Tharoor has called for protecting India's interests while keeping talks open to resolve things quickly.

With Parliament watching closely, how India responds now could shape its global trade game for a while.