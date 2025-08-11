UP cop steals bike to pay off gambling debts

Cop linked to earlier vehicle thefts

Mohseen confessed to stealing a Hero Splendor from Preet Vihar back in May, and CCTV footage put him at the scene.

Police tracked the stolen bike to a buyer in Meerut who said he bought it through social media; the engine and chassis numbers had been tampered with.

Investigators say Mohseen targeted parked bikes in Delhi and sold them online or via contacts in UP, using the money to cover his gambling losses.

According to DCP Abhishek Dhania, he's also linked to earlier vehicle thefts, and police are now digging deeper into whether others were involved.