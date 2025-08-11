Delhi's record-breaking monsoon: 91% of annual rain goal met
Delhi is having a super rainy year—by August 11, 2025, the city has already soaked up 706.7mm of rain, hitting 91% of its annual goal months ahead of schedule.
This is wild considering the year started almost bone-dry, with just 10.5mm in the first four months before the skies really opened up.
With more rain expected this month, Delhi is all set to beat its yearly record early.
May to August: A wet, wild ride
The surge in rainfall has been notable, with May alone clocking over six times its usual rain (186.4mm).
June and July also brought way more rain than average—up by nearly half in June and a quarter extra in July.
August isn't slowing down either; heavy showers have already pushed numbers close to normal for the whole month, and more wet days are on the way according to IMD forecasts.