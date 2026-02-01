Delhi weather: Clear skies, mild temps expected from February 4
India
Delhi is in for a chill vibe this week—the latest weather forecast says clear skies and comfy temps are on the way from February 4 to 7.
No rain is expected, but watch out for some foggy mornings on February 2 and 3.
Days will feel pleasantly warm (28°C-29°C), with nights staying mild around 14°C-15°C.
Fog, poor air quality likely
If you're heading out early, keep in mind that "very poor" air quality (AQI was 318 at about 8am on Sunday) is projected to continue through February 3.
Fog could make morning commutes tricky, but things should get clearer once the sunny weather kicks in.