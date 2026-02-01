Delhi weather: Clear skies, mild temps expected from February 4 India Feb 01, 2026

Delhi is in for a chill vibe this week—the latest weather forecast says clear skies and comfy temps are on the way from February 4 to 7.

No rain is expected, but watch out for some foggy mornings on February 2 and 3.

Days will feel pleasantly warm (28°C-29°C), with nights staying mild around 14°C-15°C.