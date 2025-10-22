Next Article
Delhi weather: Minimum temperature 3.4degC above normal
Delhi's Wednesday started off warmer than usual, with the minimum temperature hitting 21.8°C—about 3.4°C higher than what's normal for late October, according to the IMD.
Humidity was high at 91% this morning, and while there was some mist and haze early on, skies are expected to clear up later in the day.
The city could see highs around 33°C.
Delhi's air quality still a big concern
Air pollution is still a big issue—Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 335 at 9am landing firmly in the 'very poor' category (that's just one step below 'severe').
For context, anything between 301-400 is considered 'very poor.'