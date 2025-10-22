Delhi weather: Minimum temperature 3.4degC above normal India Oct 22, 2025

Delhi's Wednesday started off warmer than usual, with the minimum temperature hitting 21.8°C—about 3.4°C higher than what's normal for late October, according to the IMD.

Humidity was high at 91% this morning, and while there was some mist and haze early on, skies are expected to clear up later in the day.

The city could see highs around 33°C.