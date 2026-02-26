Delhi weather: Minimum temperature recorded at 14degC, humidity drops

Air quality takes hit across city

Air quality took a hit across the city, with Anand Vihar clocking a "Very Poor" AQI of 309. Spots like Wazirpur and Chandni Chowk weren't much better.

Only IGI Airport and IIT Delhi stayed in the "Moderate" range.

If you're heading out in the morning mist, experts recommend taking it easy—pollution peaks early, so maybe swap that jog for some indoor time.