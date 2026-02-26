Delhi weather: Minimum temperature recorded at 14degC, humidity drops
India
Delhi woke up to a mild 14°C on Wednesday, but things are heating up fast—IMD says the mercury could hit 31°C later in the day and might even reach 33°C soon.
Humidity is dropping sharply too, so the air's feeling drier by the afternoon.
Air quality takes hit across city
Air quality took a hit across the city, with Anand Vihar clocking a "Very Poor" AQI of 309. Spots like Wazirpur and Chandni Chowk weren't much better.
Only IGI Airport and IIT Delhi stayed in the "Moderate" range.
If you're heading out in the morning mist, experts recommend taking it easy—pollution peaks early, so maybe swap that jog for some indoor time.