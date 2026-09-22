Delhi weather: IMD predicts clear skies, no rain
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted clear skies for Delhi on Tuesday, September 22, with no rain expected. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 23°C and 25°C, and the maximum between 34°C and 36°C. Similar weather conditions are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, although partly cloudy skies may develop from Friday, September 25.
Monsoon update
Monsoon withdraws from parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab
The southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab on September 21.
Conditions are now favorable for its withdrawal from the remaining areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and parts of Rajasthan over the next few days.
This marks a significant change in weather patterns across northern India as the monsoon season comes to an end.
Rain forecast
Heavy rain expected in several parts of India
While Delhi is likely to remain dry, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in several parts of India.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, and coastal Karnataka are among the regions likely to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
Central India will also see rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, with widespread rain over east Madhya Pradesh.
Storm forecast
Thunderstorms likely in Chhattisgarh and Odisha
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha in central India. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of these regions.
In eastern India, widespread rainfall is likely over Odisha, with isolated rain forecast for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, and Bihar. Thunderstorms are also expected here.
Regional weather
Rainfall expected in northwest India
In the northeast, Assam, Meghalaya and parts of Arunachal Pradesh are likely to receive isolated rainfall with thunderstorms.
Northwest India will see scattered rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand.
Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi may also witness some rain later this week as part of the changing weather patterns across these regions.