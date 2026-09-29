Dry weather, rise in temperature expected in Delhi on Tuesday

The IMD has not issued any weather warnings for Tuesday in Delhi.

From Wednesday, the skies are likely to clear up, and temperatures are expected to rise gradually as the city enters a dry spell.

The change in weather is also expected to affect other parts of northwest India, with isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms likely over Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi region, among others, on Tuesday.