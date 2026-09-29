Dry weather, rise in temperature expected in Delhi on Tuesday
What's the story
Delhi is expected to witness a rise in temperature and dry weather on Tuesday after a rainy and cool Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with no rainfall across the national capital on September 29. The maximum temperature is likely to be between 31-33 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be between 20-22 degrees Celsius.
Weather impact
Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Monday
On Monday, parts of Delhi received light rainfall, leading to a sharp dip in temperatures.
The Ridge area recorded 2.2mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm, while Palam received 1mm and Ayanagar recorded 0.7mm.
Safdarjung and Lodhi Road areas received trace amounts of rain.
The unusual weather led to a maximum temperature of just 28.7 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung observatory, six degrees below normal for this time of year.
Forecast update
Weather warnings for Delhi have not been issued
The IMD has not issued any weather warnings for Tuesday in Delhi.
From Wednesday, the skies are likely to clear up, and temperatures are expected to rise gradually as the city enters a dry spell.
The change in weather is also expected to affect other parts of northwest India, with isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms likely over Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi region, among others, on Tuesday.
Cyclone update
Fishermen warned against venturing into affected areas
A deep depression over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining Myanmar coast was moving north-northwestwards on Monday evening.
It is likely to cross the Myanmar coast near Kyaikto before moving across coastal Myanmar, adjoining parts of the Bay of Bengal, and southeast Bangladesh.
Fishermen have been advised against venturing into affected areas along these coasts during this period due to expected gusty weather with strong winds.