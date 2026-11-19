Delhi wedding season adds air purifiers and matching face masks
Delhi's wedding season is looking a bit different this year; families are adding air purifiers and even matching face masks to their celebrations as pollution levels rise.
Health and safety are now front and center, with couples making sure guests can enjoy the festivities without worrying about the city's notorious smog.
Delhi weddings move indoors amid pollution
Outdoor lawns are out, and indoor banquet halls are in, all to keep guests away from heavy pollution.
Some families are even choosing cleaner destinations like Mussoorie or Jaipur for their big day.
Even the kitchen is moving indoors so everyone can breathe a little easier while celebrating.