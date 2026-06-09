'Delhi will choke': HC on Centre's plan for polo grounds
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has criticized the central government's plan to take over lands in Delhi, including the Delhi Gymkhana Club, Indian Polo Club, and Delhi Race Club. The court was hearing a plea from the Indian Polo Association against the government's eviction notice of May 20, 2026, ordering them to vacate the Jaipur Polo Ground. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna remarked that Delhi is "choking" from pollution and now the government is taking away the few green spaces that remain.
Heritage concerns
What are you going to do? Make 20-storey buildings: HC
Justice Krishna also questioned the government's intentions with heritage structures on these properties. She asked, "Why do you want the Polo Club? What are you going to do with all those heritage structures, even in Gymkhana? What are you going to do? Make 20-story buildings?" She said "little breather we have in the NDMC [New Delhi Municipal Council] area is also going to go. All of us are going to suffocate and die."
Land
'Government never needed the land in 200 years?'
The judge also questioned why the government needed the land now when it didn't in the last 200 years. "Government never needed the land in 200 years? Only you know what you are going to make Delhi into. You are saying Delhi people, please go to chhota-mota mountains [small mountains] and Delhi will not be fit. You have no idea how we are choking. Small lung that we have, you are going to take it away," she said.
Defense argument
Court questions if high-rises are really in public interest
Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit defended the land takeover, saying it was needed for public and defense purposes. He argued that there is limited space in Central Delhi for government functions. However, the court questioned if building high-rises was really in the public interest. "Making all high-rises is in the public interest? You look at Delhi, we have only highrises...Whatever you do, you have the might, but the thing is, Delhi will choke," Justice Krishna added.
Stay application
Court disposes of polo association's plea
The court eventually disposed of the Polo Association's plea but asked the Patiala House Court to decide its application for a stay on the eviction notice on June 10. The association had approached the high court, stating that despite filing a plea before Patiala House Court against the government's eviction notice under the Public Premises Act, the court did not consider the stay motion and instead issued notices in the matter.