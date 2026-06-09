'Delhi will choke': HC on Centre's plan for polo grounds

Land

'Government never needed the land in 200 years?'

The judge also questioned why the government needed the land now when it didn't in the last 200 years. "Government never needed the land in 200 years? Only you know what you are going to make Delhi into. You are saying Delhi people, please go to chhota-mota mountains [small mountains] and Delhi will not be fit. You have no idea how we are choking. Small lung that we have, you are going to take it away," she said.