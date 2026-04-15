Delhi woman 26 apprehended after allegedly throwing acid in Gokalpuri
India
A 26-year-old woman in Delhi was apprehended for allegedly throwing acid on her boyfriend's would-be bride, a woman, in Indira Vihar, Gokalpuri.
The attack was reportedly driven by jealousy over the upcoming marriage.
The victim was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB Hospital) by her family and is currently being treated.
Police probe acid source, monitor recovery
Police say the accused strongly opposed her boyfriend's wedding plans. She was caught.
Authorities are now investigating where the acid came from and are keeping a close watch on the victim's recovery at GTB Hospital.
Legal action against the accused is underway as police continue to gather more details about what led up to the attack.