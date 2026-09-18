Delhi woman, 50, receives ₹200cr call claiming Goldy Brar
India
A 50-year-old woman from Delhi's Civil Lines got a shocking call on September 7: someone claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar demanded ₹200 crore and threatened her and her husband, saying they knew about their real estate business.
This isn't the first time: she got a similar threat for ₹5 crore back in May 2024.
Delhi Police probe caller's identity
After the earlier ₹5 crore demand, the case was handed to the Delhi Police Special Cell, since local police couldn't crack it.
Now, with this new threat, police have registered another case and are digging into who's really behind these calls, whether it's actually Brar or just someone pretending.