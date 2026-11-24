Delhi woman allegedly gang-raped by colleagues at Preet Vihar party
A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by her colleagues during a late-night staff party at Saltanate Cafe in East Delhi's Preet Vihar on Monday night.
The gathering, which ran after closing hours, took a dark turn when two men reportedly assaulted her while others assisted them.
Police book 6, 3 arrested
So far, three people, including two women, have been arrested, but three other suspects remain on the run.
Police have booked six individuals under serious charges and say they're working to track down everyone involved.
The investigation is ongoing.