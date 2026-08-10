Delhi woman delivers premature twins while returning from Kanwar Yatra
India
A woman from Delhi gave birth to premature twin boys while traveling back from the Kanwar Yatra.
She went into labor unexpectedly on the way from Haridwar and was rushed to a hospital in Muzaffarnagar, where doctors safely delivered her babies.
Police name twins Ganesh and Kartikeya
With the mother's OK, local police named the newborns Ganesh and Kartikeya after Hindu deities, marking the occasion during Sawan.
The twins were born early and had some breathing issues at first, but are now stable in neonatal care.
Both the mother and the babies are doing well, with officials calling it a special blessing.