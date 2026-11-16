Delhi woman loses ₹71L to WhatsApp scammer posing as IPS
A Delhi woman lost ₹71 lakh after a scammer, pretending to be an IPS officer on WhatsApp, accused her of being involved in money laundering and threatened her with arrest.
Scared and wanting to avoid trouble, she followed their instructions and transferred the money.
Bhopal arrests after mule accounts traced
After she reported it, cybercrime investigators traced the money through several mule accounts and arrested three suspects in Bhopal: Priyanka Prajapati, Aman Soni, and Pinky Soni.
Part of the stolen cash was used to buy mobile phones, which have since been recovered.
The search for more people linked to the scam is still on.